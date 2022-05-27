Thank you for your feedback!

Out There: Oceans of Time landed on Steam yesterday!

We have been reading your feedback and we want to say thank you for it. We have been made aware that there are bugs cropping up for players in the launch build. We're sorry for how these issues have affected your experience at launch and we will be solving these problems as soon as possible.

Today we're putting out the first small patch to fix some issues you have been encountering. Right now we are reading every bug report and review you have left us to put together future patches. The best places for you to report issues and give feedback is on our Steam forums and Discord.

Steam Forums: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1145290/discussions/

Discord (with bug tracker): https://discord.gg/7xwWGjKTfQ

We hear your design feedback and have ideas to address it. However, our first priority is making sure every player has a smooth stable experience, across languages.

Fixed Simplified Chinese version : the game should now run properly

Fixed a bug vanishing the items acquired during trading

Fixed a bug preventing to travel to an Epsilon system previously visited

Fixed various typos in the dialogues

Removed ‘beta’ mention from the title screen

Thank you for your support, we want to do right by our fans and give you the experience you've been waiting for.