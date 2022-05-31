Photo mode update is here 📸Get snappin' on your travels!📸

Hi everyone,

First things first, let's talk about the most hotly discussed topic right now for Sable, optimization!

So! We did promise a significant change with this newest patch but we bumped into some further issues that we want to take the time to overcome and get right. We have made progress with this update and welcome your feedback on how the game performs for you. We know it will be different for everyone, but we hope that most of you will notice a positive difference. Rest assured, we'll keep on tweaking and working on optimization with future patches.

For those of you who felt motion sickness whilst riding Simoon (or Sandcutter), we'd like to hear from you about how it feels now. The camera had some changes made to make the whole experience smoother.

Now for the fun part, Photo Mode! 📸

Woo hoo! You can now take beautiful pictures of the world during your travels! Please note this mode has to be enabled in the settings menu before using it. Once enabled, the default buttons to enter Photo Mode are X on the keyboard and Up on the D-pad for your controller.

A certain someone had too much fun taking shots on their widescreen monitor...

We would love to see all your beautiful pictures, and I've heard that we might even think of doing a little photo competition soon...!

Now onwards, to the updates!

Features

Photo mode. Capture the perfect snapshot of your adventures in Midden! This mode has to be enabled in the settings menu before you can use it.

Added antialiasing as a display option. It is enabled by default.

Reworked the navigator to work more smoothly.

Added a display option to resize the text in the game.

Rebound keys in the menu to improve usability for international keyboards.

Camera

Made several fixes to the camera. The biggest one: it should now follow Sable more smoothly while on the bike, which hopefully should prevent some cases of motion sickness reported by players.

Performance

Upgraded engine version to fix problems with frame pacing, which should reduce micro-stuttering.

Optimized terrain rendering, AI agent simulation, culling readback, and virtual camera updating.

Reduced texture memory usage.

Bugfixes

Fixed mouse deceleration.

Reworked the mechanic when Sable calls out to Simoon.

Fixed so that waypoints can no longer be placed outside of map boundary by mistake

All menus can now be closed with the Esc button

Fixed an issue that cause the map to be cut off in certain resolutions

Fixed an issue that would cause the current quest to be unmarked when Sable collects an item

Fixed an issue that would cause Sable to be forcefully teleported while approaching the Black Desert Cartographer's location.

Thank you again for your feedback and support, more is always welcome, and we'll read all the replies here and on the forum.

/Raw Fury & Shedworks