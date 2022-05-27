 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shelter 69 update for 27 May 2022

100 000 registered players!

Share · View all patches · Build 8821520 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We have amazing news for you!

Shelter69 already has 100,000 registered users!
On this occasion, we have a short poem by Lena for you:

"A hundred thousand souls, pursuing one goal.
To save us from our folly, give us all a home.
This man could be you, spreading your genome,
So make sure you're connected, stumble: you might fall."
-Lane Kuroiwa, "Hacker Poetry, tome II - Legendary Shelter 69"

Check out our social media:

Facebook JNTGames
Facebook INTERMARUM
Twitter INTERMARUM
Instagram INTERMARUM

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1905950/Shelter_69/

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 8821520
Depot 1905951
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link