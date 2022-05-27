100 000 registered players!

Share · View all patches · Build 8821520 · Last edited 27 May 2022 – 10:52:16 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We have amazing news for you!

Shelter69 already has 100,000 registered users!

On this occasion, we have a short poem by Lena for you:

"A hundred thousand souls, pursuing one goal.

To save us from our folly, give us all a home.

This man could be you, spreading your genome,

So make sure you're connected, stumble: you might fall."

-Lane Kuroiwa, "Hacker Poetry, tome II - Legendary Shelter 69"

