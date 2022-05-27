Deflection Update

Hello there

Deflecting projectiles is one of the biggest challenges for a saber user. Many of you mentioned that it can be annoying. I saw a lot of your videos and comments (I watch all of them). I noticed how to improve deflection to be more enjoyable, more satisfying, and more suited to the gameplay.

Active Deflection:

Changed the aiming method. The deflections are much more accurate. They automatically select the origin target (+ - 15cm) instead of choosing the general projectile direction (+ - 2*)

Projectiles are faster (2.5x -> 3x)

Projectile deal more damage (x3)

Passive Deflection:

The ability to aim has been added. Now the projectiles will be deflected in the direction we are looking instead of in a random direction.

Projectiles are faster (1x -> 2x)

Projectile deal more damage (x2)

Others:

Base deflection collider size increased (0.02 -> 0.025)

Equipment slots on the belt have been moved a little forward

Fixed bug - At certain angles, the blade collider disappeared

Did you know that the deflection collider dynamically increases its radius depending on the swing speed? It can go from 0.025 to 0.200. Give it a try, you might be surprised how easier it is to hit with a fast blade swing than with a static cover.