Military Zone

before you go there, you need to prepare well





you need to find two parts of the protective suit - the suit itself and the mask, but it is worth remembering that the suit will give protection from radiation only by 95%



to get to the territory of the base, you will need to think carefully and find the entrance inside the base, to get the loot you will also need to figure out how to do it



NPCs added recoil, which will cause them to sometimes miss when shooting

NPCs don't shoot at the wall anymore

the character's reaction to damage will now be triggered with a 10% chance, which will allow you to fight back against the NPC who cornered you

some NPCs who guard loot boxes can now go after you in pursuit

boxes that guard NPCs have been replaced with more noticeable ones

increased loot in boxes that are guarded by NPCs

a bridge to merchants has been added to the trade zone

nails added to the trader for sale

added a search bar in blueprints

added ambient sounds

added indication if there is low health, food or water

reduced the amount of health loss at zero water and food level

added mouse sensitivity adjustment

balance of canned food and vegetables

loss of experience at death reduced to 500 experience per death

increased the chance of spawn loot in single-storey houses

at the axe and pickaxe reduced the base damage of extraction of wood and ore

reduced the number of resources in the extraction of wood and ore

reduced the basic portable weight of the character

changed the position of the camera with a torch in his hands

increased the chance of spawn of duct tape and glue

reduced the sensitivity of the mouse when shooting from a rifle

reduced the time of crafting cartridges

increased the time of frying meat

increased the cost of a small treatment option

increased the collision of all ore

fixed a bug when a crossbow fell into the hand of the one who shoots