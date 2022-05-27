Added a military zone in which there was an accident of radioactive waste
before you go there, you need to prepare well
you need to find two parts of the protective suit - the suit itself and the mask, but it is worth remembering that the suit will give protection from radiation only by 95%
to get to the territory of the base, you will need to think carefully and find the entrance inside the base, to get the loot you will also need to figure out how to do it
NPCs added recoil, which will cause them to sometimes miss when shooting
NPCs don't shoot at the wall anymore
the character's reaction to damage will now be triggered with a 10% chance, which will allow you to fight back against the NPC who cornered you
some NPCs who guard loot boxes can now go after you in pursuit
boxes that guard NPCs have been replaced with more noticeable ones
increased loot in boxes that are guarded by NPCs
a bridge to merchants has been added to the trade zone
nails added to the trader for sale
added a search bar in blueprints
added ambient sounds
added indication if there is low health, food or water
reduced the amount of health loss at zero water and food level
added mouse sensitivity adjustment
balance of canned food and vegetables
loss of experience at death reduced to 500 experience per death
increased the chance of spawn loot in single-storey houses
at the axe and pickaxe reduced the base damage of extraction of wood and ore
reduced the number of resources in the extraction of wood and ore
reduced the basic portable weight of the character
changed the position of the camera with a torch in his hands
increased the chance of spawn of duct tape and glue
reduced the sensitivity of the mouse when shooting from a rifle
reduced the time of crafting cartridges
increased the time of frying meat
increased the cost of a small treatment option
increased the collision of all ore
fixed a bug when a crossbow fell into the hand of the one who shoots
fixed a bug when sleeping characters died
