New Titan Raid event: March of the Titans!

"Eternity is for the strong."

– Excoriator Vita, Warmaster Iconoclast

New Titan Raid event! With the Sanctum Imperialis in sight, Horus unleashes the forces of Legio Mortis against Mercury Wall! Traitor and loyalist forces fight at the feet of the mighty god-engines, who attack both friend and foe in their frenzied assault. Will you be able to survive against their brutal attacks?

Read about it here:

https://www.horusheresylegions.com/march-of-the-titans/

Join the raid and work together to unlock two new cosmetics, and the Legendary Imperial Army Warlord, Ireton MaSade!