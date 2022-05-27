As announced in the last patch, I haven't had as much time to work on Andalia in the recent weeks, which is why it's taken a bit longer for this new patch to get ready and wrapped up.

Nevertheless here are a number of gameplay improvements, largely based on feedback by other people who've played the game and found various minor things that could be improved upon.

And these are the new features:

Targetformation - Rotation:

Now it's possible to rotate the target formation of selected units. This is achieved by keeping the right mouse button pressed while hovering over the target area.

The positioning of units in the rectangle formation has also been slightly improved: The last row in the formation is now centered.

Construction - Enqueueing:

If you keep shift pressed while placing a new building, the building menu is now kept open and you can continue placing further buildings without retracting your workers from their current construction.

Moreover, when builders have completed constructing a building, they will search for further buildings to be constructed in a larger radius than before. Both of these things together now allow you to conveniently enqueue several constructions.

Wallplacement - Improvements:

The placement of new walls has been improved to allow players to position wall pieces in proximity of the map border. Previously this has been very difficult if not impossible.

Minimap - Marks:

Now it's possible to put marks on the mini map to inform your allies about points of relevance.

While the flag serves only to mark general locations of interest (only relevant for multiplayer games), the crossing swords can be used to let your allied AI players prioritize a certain enemy player when launching their next offensive. The AI player might even launch an offensive on the marked player right away, if it has got at least 2/3 of the combat strength it would otherwise need to start an offensive.

AI players who start an (self-initialized) offensive will also put an attack mark on the player it wants to attack.

Unittype - Symbols:

All unit icons have gotten a symbol in their upper left corner to help players recognizing the role and function of the unit more easily.

Bug fixes: