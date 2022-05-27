"Be gone, crashes," says the newest update!

Behold, mayors,

We are aware some of you experienced crashes of the game.

This update massively optimizes the game. Memory usage is greatly reduced, which should prevent crashes during loading and improve the overall performance.

We are enormously grateful for your patience and support! If you manage to spot any bugs in the game, let us know by sending brief info to lapovichteam@gmail.com along with the game files. Those can be found by clicking SETTINGS in the game, then REPORT A BUG and OPEN SAVE FOLDER.

Of course, you are most welcome to join our Discord to discuss the game and anything else that comes to your mind! And if you like the game, please leave us a review on the Steam page, it really helps us a lot.