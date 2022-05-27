 Skip to content

RAILROADS Online! update for 27 May 2022

RAILROADS Online! - PUBLIC BETA BRANCH - 220527

Hello everyone!

new public beta branch build 220527
changelog:
-fixed UI texture switch right
-fixed missing animation for switch left
-fixed steel trestle: bridge segment alternates with pylon segment
-fixed hidden client splines when too far away
-fixed missing endcaps for ballast/grade spline
-fixed bug where player could shortcut both spline ends to the same spline
-fixed bug where client could not link to a spline after deleting a linked spline
-fixed 3ft rail 1: can be linked to starting track
-fixed abutment for pile trestle
-fixed filter "all" - new splines can be deleted
-added spawn new identical spline track when completing a spline
-added incline input to free form spline mode
-added switch lock as long as a switch is being used by a train
-added query to only delete one spline at a time
-added and improved radius and incline check for free place spline
-optimized spline rendering

How can i access the Beta-Branch?
Go to Steam->Library->Right Click on Railroads Online!->Settings->Choose "beta - Public beta branch" in the dropdown menu.

Please use the tag [BETA] when reporting issues from the beta branch.

See you soon! ːsteamthumbsupː

