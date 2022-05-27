RAILROADS Online! - PUBLIC BETA BRANCH - 220527

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

new public beta branch build 220527

changelog:

-fixed UI texture switch right

-fixed missing animation for switch left

-fixed steel trestle: bridge segment alternates with pylon segment

-fixed hidden client splines when too far away

-fixed missing endcaps for ballast/grade spline

-fixed bug where player could shortcut both spline ends to the same spline

-fixed bug where client could not link to a spline after deleting a linked spline

-fixed 3ft rail 1: can be linked to starting track

-fixed abutment for pile trestle

-fixed filter "all" - new splines can be deleted

-added spawn new identical spline track when completing a spline

-added incline input to free form spline mode

-added switch lock as long as a switch is being used by a train

-added query to only delete one spline at a time

-added and improved radius and incline check for free place spline

-optimized spline rendering

How can i access the Beta-Branch?

Go to Steam->Library->Right Click on Railroads Online!->Settings->Choose "beta - Public beta branch" in the dropdown menu.

Please use the tag [BETA] when reporting issues from the beta branch.

See you soon! ːsteamthumbsupː