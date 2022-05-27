 Skip to content

GunWorld VR update for 27 May 2022

GunWorld VR Update 29 - Sandbox Vault and more

Share · View all patches · Build 8820851 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog - Update 29

Main Features:

New:
-added new Sandbox vault save engine (you can now save sandbox spawned objects in any map)
-added Sandbox Vault button to item spawner and sandbox spawner UI
-added MTs255 shotgun revolver
-added 12 gauge speedloader
-added HK417 battle rifle
-added HK417 front and rear iron sights

Changes:
-fixed WA2000 safety flipping around too much issue
-added bolt catch for WA2000
-fixed Mac 10 mag size to 32
-added bolt catch for AUG weapons
-added bolt release button for AUG weapons
-slightly increased overall brighness in Wargame map
-slightly adjusted controller orientation mismatch due to OpenXR (adjusted by 4.5 degrees for x axis)

