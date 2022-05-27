GunWorld VR Update 29 - Sandbox Vault and more

Share · View all patches · Build 8820851 · Last edited 27 May 2022 – 14:59:23 UTC by Wendy

Changelog - Update 29

Main Features:

New:

-added new Sandbox vault save engine (you can now save sandbox spawned objects in any map)

-added Sandbox Vault button to item spawner and sandbox spawner UI

-added MTs255 shotgun revolver

-added 12 gauge speedloader

-added HK417 battle rifle

-added HK417 front and rear iron sights

Changes:

-fixed WA2000 safety flipping around too much issue

-added bolt catch for WA2000

-fixed Mac 10 mag size to 32

-added bolt catch for AUG weapons

-added bolt release button for AUG weapons

-slightly increased overall brighness in Wargame map

-slightly adjusted controller orientation mismatch due to OpenXR (adjusted by 4.5 degrees for x axis)