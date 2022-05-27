TEAMCOM UPDATE RELEASED

Crazy amount of new stuff added in just two weeks :).

Mostly related to team communication and better battlefield situation awareness.

New announcer voice added

Announcer has a new voice + much more announcements including:

flag cap/returned/lost

minutes remaining

kills/caps left

triple/quad/... kills

and more!

The announcer is now a very useful feature, because he informs you about what is happening with the flags etc. But of course, it can be turned off in the settings.

Team chat added

Press [T] and then [TAB] to switch between team/all channels.

(also can be triggered with ^ eg. "^ffc low!")

New screen border icons

Added a new player icon, flag carrier icon and dead player icon.

Also the farther the flag or player is the larger the icon is, so you can determine the distance.

Radio voice commands added

Press [G] + key shortcuts. The command will show for your team only - in chat, on top of your gostek + will be voiced with sound by a very famous Vietnam veteran :)

The default keys and radio messages can be customized in the game settings.

Here is a useful cheat sheet of the default layout.

(It's best to memorize it!)

New outlines + team colored outlines

I was skeptical at first but team outlines work great! Most importantly they remove restrictions for player colors (except other team color). I think this brings more character to the gosteks!

Also flag has a glow when safe in base.

Grenade has an outline and team color in addition to the team colored bullets.

New map by proto

A great original map with emphasis on team-play has been added:



CHANGELOG

0.8.24a - 0.8.31a

(changes from all the test versions up to this version)

[27.05.2022] 0.8.31a

ranked match window show region + queue size (instead of gamemode)

smaller distant screen icons

auto emotes hide on weapons menu

fixed side menu breaking lobbu

optimizations

smaller flag pick/cap radius

fixed voting issue if player left mid-vote

update ctf_limbo

updated patrons list

[26.05.2022] 0.8.30t

fixed infinite spas

new player screen icon

added player dead screen icon

new flag carrier icon

radio icon shown on player when radio talking

added glow on flag in base

movement: airforce 8->7

flag throw force: 15->14

ragdolls remain as long as player is dead

can radio/emote when dead

radio/emotes don't show on muted player

added switch chat channel key help text

announcer: fixed overlaps

announcer: fixed loops

announcer: fixed too frequent same messages

fixed radio messages overlaps

fixed enourmous medkit in deathmatch

fixed important sounds missing sometimes

team outline on top of black outline

fixed no respawn and no colors issue

[25.05.2022] 0.8.29t

added ctf_limbo (by proto)

team outlines always on + lifted color restrictions (except other team color)

grenade: slower throw + cook time increased 2.5s->3.5s

added team colored grenades with outlines

thicker grenade and knife trail

added more detail on flag texture

movement: airforce 6->8

weapon is ready fire after reloading

screen icons size based on distance reversed

new flag carrier screen icon

menu: added button for external stats (stats.soldat2.com)

fixed announcer/radio volumes

[24.05.2022] 0.8.28t

added better outlines for everything

added TeamOutlines game setting

dead player has no outline

dead player has even more desaturated colors

grenade has larger outline

only free flag shows on screen border icon

flag carrier added as screen border icon (placeholder icon)

player screen icon changes to radio if radio command playing

announcer volume down if radio command

separated voice volume into announcer and radio volume

announcer voice quiets down during radio command

less priority for lead/left announcments

[20.05.2022] 0.8.27t

new radio command voice

added HUD direction arrow when match starts

fixed flag cant be picked or capped issue

fixed HUD direction arrow when ReverseFlags modifier on

fixed announcer saying flag lost too close to base

added announcer/radio voices volume to sound settings

removed double kill announcer

fixed announcer saying teams tied in Domination

fixed clicking on radio button double send command

[19.05.2022] 0.8.26t

added flag lost announcer sound

announcer: "has the flag" instead of "captured the flag"

game sounds are quieter when announcer speaks

added ShowDirectionArrows HUD settings

HUD: direction arrows won't show with HUDLevel lesser than 3

HUD: HUDLevel 0,1 hides ammo/health

fixed grenade throw animation cancelled when hit

chat: added Tab key for switching to team chat (instead of Y key)

chat: input is transparent

chat: added team/all chat indicator

chat: fixed carret position when no text typed

fixed coutndown sounds sync

added radio commands, radio keys and emoticon keys to settings

bots change path faster if too hard

fixed bots sometimes irrational jumping

[18.05.2022] 0.8.25t

added team chat (Y key)

added radio commands (G key)

player names in chat are team colored

if game window out of focus chat/away icon appears on player

emoticons menu can be used by tapping V instead of holding

fixed player moving while holding emotes key

gostek doesn't stop movement when side menu open

key pressed side menu doesn't disappear when weapons show

added ctf_guardian to ranked map pool

screen icons scale with distance

added Announcer on/off to sound settings

added CountdownPeeps on/off to sound settings

added different end countdown peep sound

fixed peep sounds sync with clock

new announcer voice

added time remaining announcer sounds

added team leads/tie announcer sounds

added win/tie announcer sounds

added flags left announcer sound

added flag cap/return/taken anouncer sounds

added double/triple/...kill announcer sounds

added taken/lost lead announcer sounds

added shorter sounds when flag grabbed/returned outside base

"flag captured" notification renamed to "team scores"

"won" renamed to "wins"

fixed "returned by" log message

fixed Deathmatch showing win when tied for win

fixed very large medkits

WHAT'S NEXT?

Still some bugs in ranked and with nade/rocket sync. I have to tackle those.

Other than that some big additions are coming, but I have to think about what comes first and I'll announce then.

3...2...1... FIGHT! :)

MM