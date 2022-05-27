TEAMCOM UPDATE RELEASED

Crazy amount of new stuff added in just two weeks :).
Mostly related to team communication and better battlefield situation awareness.
New announcer voice added
Announcer has a new voice + much more announcements including:
- flag cap/returned/lost
- minutes remaining
- kills/caps left
- triple/quad/... kills
and more!
The announcer is now a very useful feature, because he informs you about what is happening with the flags etc. But of course, it can be turned off in the settings.
Team chat added
Press [T] and then [TAB] to switch between team/all channels.
(also can be triggered with ^ eg. "^ffc low!")
New screen border icons
Added a new player icon, flag carrier icon and dead player icon.
Also the farther the flag or player is the larger the icon is, so you can determine the distance.
Radio voice commands added
Press [G] + key shortcuts. The command will show for your team only - in chat, on top of your gostek + will be voiced with sound by a very famous Vietnam veteran :)
The default keys and radio messages can be customized in the game settings.
Here is a useful cheat sheet of the default layout.
(It's best to memorize it!)
New outlines + team colored outlines
I was skeptical at first but team outlines work great! Most importantly they remove restrictions for player colors (except other team color). I think this brings more character to the gosteks!
Also flag has a glow when safe in base.
Grenade has an outline and team color in addition to the team colored bullets.
New map by proto
A great original map with emphasis on team-play has been added:
CHANGELOG
0.8.24a - 0.8.31a
(changes from all the test versions up to this version)
[27.05.2022] 0.8.31a
ranked match window show region + queue size (instead of gamemode)
smaller distant screen icons
auto emotes hide on weapons menu
fixed side menu breaking lobbu
optimizations
smaller flag pick/cap radius
fixed voting issue if player left mid-vote
update ctf_limbo
updated patrons list
[26.05.2022] 0.8.30t
fixed infinite spas
new player screen icon
added player dead screen icon
new flag carrier icon
radio icon shown on player when radio talking
added glow on flag in base
movement: airforce 8->7
flag throw force: 15->14
ragdolls remain as long as player is dead
can radio/emote when dead
radio/emotes don't show on muted player
added switch chat channel key help text
announcer: fixed overlaps
announcer: fixed loops
announcer: fixed too frequent same messages
fixed radio messages overlaps
fixed enourmous medkit in deathmatch
fixed important sounds missing sometimes
team outline on top of black outline
fixed no respawn and no colors issue
[25.05.2022] 0.8.29t
added ctf_limbo (by proto)
team outlines always on + lifted color restrictions (except other team color)
grenade: slower throw + cook time increased 2.5s->3.5s
added team colored grenades with outlines
thicker grenade and knife trail
added more detail on flag texture
movement: airforce 6->8
weapon is ready fire after reloading
screen icons size based on distance reversed
new flag carrier screen icon
menu: added button for external stats (stats.soldat2.com)
fixed announcer/radio volumes
[24.05.2022] 0.8.28t
added better outlines for everything
added TeamOutlines game setting
dead player has no outline
dead player has even more desaturated colors
grenade has larger outline
only free flag shows on screen border icon
flag carrier added as screen border icon (placeholder icon)
player screen icon changes to radio if radio command playing
announcer volume down if radio command
separated voice volume into announcer and radio volume
announcer voice quiets down during radio command
less priority for lead/left announcments
[20.05.2022] 0.8.27t
new radio command voice
added HUD direction arrow when match starts
fixed flag cant be picked or capped issue
fixed HUD direction arrow when ReverseFlags modifier on
fixed announcer saying flag lost too close to base
added announcer/radio voices volume to sound settings
removed double kill announcer
fixed announcer saying teams tied in Domination
fixed clicking on radio button double send command
[19.05.2022] 0.8.26t
added flag lost announcer sound
announcer: "has the flag" instead of "captured the flag"
game sounds are quieter when announcer speaks
added ShowDirectionArrows HUD settings
HUD: direction arrows won't show with HUDLevel lesser than 3
HUD: HUDLevel 0,1 hides ammo/health
fixed grenade throw animation cancelled when hit
chat: added Tab key for switching to team chat (instead of Y key)
chat: input is transparent
chat: added team/all chat indicator
chat: fixed carret position when no text typed
fixed coutndown sounds sync
added radio commands, radio keys and emoticon keys to settings
bots change path faster if too hard
fixed bots sometimes irrational jumping
[18.05.2022] 0.8.25t
added team chat (Y key)
added radio commands (G key)
player names in chat are team colored
if game window out of focus chat/away icon appears on player
emoticons menu can be used by tapping V instead of holding
fixed player moving while holding emotes key
gostek doesn't stop movement when side menu open
key pressed side menu doesn't disappear when weapons show
added ctf_guardian to ranked map pool
screen icons scale with distance
added Announcer on/off to sound settings
added CountdownPeeps on/off to sound settings
added different end countdown peep sound
fixed peep sounds sync with clock
new announcer voice
added time remaining announcer sounds
added team leads/tie announcer sounds
added win/tie announcer sounds
added flags left announcer sound
added flag cap/return/taken anouncer sounds
added double/triple/...kill announcer sounds
added taken/lost lead announcer sounds
added shorter sounds when flag grabbed/returned outside base
"flag captured" notification renamed to "team scores"
"won" renamed to "wins"
fixed "returned by" log message
fixed Deathmatch showing win when tied for win
fixed very large medkits
WHAT'S NEXT?
Still some bugs in ranked and with nade/rocket sync. I have to tackle those.
Other than that some big additions are coming, but I have to think about what comes first and I'll announce then.
3...2...1... FIGHT! :)
MM
Changed files in this update