Prebuilt decks available in KARDS

Are you having a bit of a hard time getting your first deck together? Do you want to go beyond the starter decks but don’t know how to take the initial steps? Have you ever wanted to get a good, cohesive deck but lacked one specific card and ran out of wildcards?

Then our latest feature might interest you! On May 27th, prebuilt decks arrive in KARDS.

WHAT PREBUILT DECKS ARE

Prebuilt decks are precisely what the name suggests they are. Decks that are prebuilt and ready to use.

When you acquire a prebuilt deck, all cards of this deck are automatically added to your collection. That means you can immediately use the deck after you have obtained it. All cards coming with prebuilt decks can be used for other decks, too, as they become part of your collection.

No more fiddling around with missing cards! The prebuilt deck is battle-ready!

Prebuilt decks are a fantastic way to get you deeper into KARDS and the exciting world of deck building; they are a great stepping stone, especially for players that are thrilled about the WW2 and strategic setting of KARDS but have limited CCG or deck-building experience.

HOW TO USE PREBUILT DECKS

A new tab in the deck builder lists all the prebuilt decks you currently own. Your decklist will not be cluttered, and valuable deck slots not blocked.

You can click on each prebuilt deck in this new window to get more information about them, key aspects, and valuable gameplay hints.

You also can copy your prebuilt decks to your decklist. From there, you can use it like any other deck when you start a match (PVP, AI, Challenge, etc.).

When you have copied the prebuilt deck to your decklist, you can also modify and fine-tune it to your liking.

Regardless of whether you change the deck in your decklist, the original prebuilt deck always stays the same; you can always copy this original version back into your decklist. So, don’t worry; you can’t mess up prebuilt decks!

FREE PREBUILT DECKS

Prebuilt decks are great for everyone, but especially in the early days, you can benefit from a helping hand in the form of guidance and hints on strategy.

Therefore we have added a new reward to the National Progression system at Level 12.

There are five premade decks, each with 39 cards (plus one HQ), entirely for free!

Ranging from aggro to control playstyles, these decks are well-suited for new players who would like to explore more of KARDS while receiving some guidance. Those decks can be finetuned and improved as you collect more cards and refine your skills.

Prebuilt decks become available on May 27th, 2022. We really would like to hear your feedback on this and what you think about prebuilt decks.