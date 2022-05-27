UPDATE #13 Soulburg Village



This week in Citywars we bring you the first villages! Start anew in Soulburg. You did your best in your house, but don't have enough space for all your trophies and furniture? Move to the village and start fresh!

Once you purchase the village you have the ability to lock the gates or to open them so you and your friends have a place together. Everyone can build their home there! Expand together and build multiple homes each with their own interior!

The village is also equipped with the sandbox tool that allows you to spawn enemies for testing your towers. Ideal to have a big party with your friends.

After testing and improving upon the house concept, we felt that was a great addition to the house gameplay.

We know our lumberjack Aaron was not very productive lately. It was because, under certain circumstances, he was not able to find his way to the resources he wanted to gather.

Good news, we redid a part of his pathfinding system, so now he can search and reach more efficiently every type of resource which should help his behavior.

Chickens, Sheeps and Rabbits can now wear gear and equip them. Why oh why you might ask!?!

Well first, who doesn’t want to see a chicken fully geared with deadly weapons! Silly or not I wouldn’t be the one to tell them!

But most importantly this very cool ability will come into play in a future update, stay tuned!

Each workshop now has a sign on its roof. The sign will display an icon and a text describing the workshop. We hope it will help to quickly differentiate each house, especially in the build menu.

When there was only the LumberCamp it was not a problem, but now every resource has their own workshop. That’s more than 7 workshops! And more are coming! It was getting tedious to differentiate them all. This update should help a lot.

Eggbuilder it's time to build the Eggbridge!

For this week's challenge you will need to place 100 Blue Crow Eggs! Place some on your crafting tables, arrange them in a pattern, build a bridge! We want to see them everywhere!! Don't forget to post screenshot or your awesome artworks in #screenshot in our discord channel.

Don’t forget to put the Weekly Challenge table in your map. You can also do this challenge with your friends.

How it works

Unlock the Weekly Challenge table in the Star Milestone.

Place it whenever you start a map and it will record your challenge progress while you play. You need to place it every time you start a map for it to record.

Watch your numbers grow and make sure to complete the target before Friday!

In bulk

𝅒 Some security added to certain towers.

𝅓 A lot on the administration side.

𝅒 Icon update.

And more!