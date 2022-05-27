May Community Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Runners!

May is coming to an end, which means Season 7 and next-gen consoles versions will be out in a couple of days! Get ready for epic races in 4K & 60FPS!



Your 2 new toys, the GOR BY-4 and the Sprinter 43-19!

Season 7 and next-gen versions are out on May 31st!

Finally! The wait has been long, but here we are! Season 7: Compete & Conquer will be available on May 31st on Steam!

Racing will be on the menu of Season 7, with a new 4km² map to explore and plenty of new activities, for the first time in SnowRunner! Make your way as fast as you can with the 2 new vehicles, and compete in solo against the clock or in co-op against a rival!

With 1 dirt and 1 cross-country circuit, a large river and a ton of racing props, you’ll feel the racing spirit like never! We hope all these new additions will give plenty of fresh ideas to our wonderful community of modders, we can’t wait to see all your creations!

Conquer the wilderness with the Land Rover Dual Pack!

The off-roading icon arrives in SnowRunner! Drive two generations of the legendary Land Rover Defender, faithfully rebuilt and ready to make their way through the treacherous terrains of SnowRunner! The Land Rover Dual Pack will be available as a standalone DLC on May 31st.

That’s it for this month! We can’t wait to see you racing in SnowRunner, and we hope you’ll enjoy this new experience!

See you in the snow!

The Focus and Saber teams.