Patch notes - May update

With great delight, we released a new patch on May 27, 2022, to bring introduce the new KARDS Medkits (Double XP boosters), prebuilt decks that become available for free to everyone at level 12 of the national progression tracks, and bug fixes.

IMPROVEMENTS & CHANGES

Medkits, the KARDS Double XP Boosters, are now available in game.

Read more about the Medkits in our recent blog.

Prebuilt decks have been introduced. Five free prebuilt decks, one per each major nation, will unlock for everyone who has reached level 12 in the according national progression track.

Read more about Prebuilt decks in the latest dev blog.

BUG FIXES

General bug fixes

In rare cases 85 PIONEER COMPANY would not update the Kredit cost of orders in hand when more than one of them were destroyed with AoE effects. Fixed.

Marder III H doesn't draw cards when it is destroyed by enemy Akita Regiment's destruction effect. Fixed.

YAMATO and GREATER PURPOSE are not working with 114TH INFANTRY REGIMENT. Fixed.

The game history bar didn't show cards that have been affected by set/gain defense. Fixed.

