Gameplay Update - Part 1 - SP0

This update fixes a few incomplete sections of the interior of the docking bay, namely the Trident frame, the Ganymede Engine and the Pulse II turret were not yet implemented. They are now, and should be fully functional.

Just a quick note about the next few months in development.

Mainly, Between now and July, my focus is:

Make the artwork more uniform

Complete more of the game sounds

Fully implement the interiors of all buildings.

Fully implement player and ship stats

Remove all exterior building menus and replace them with an interactive interior environment.

Add player visual customization

Add a player equipment system

Add the purchasing and upgrades of ship parts in game.

Improve the various partially built objects

Move the water module to the inside of the ship

Develop the station interior crafting system (For crafting everything from tables, and chairs, to plants, beds, weapons and much more)

Develop the interior placement grid (where you place items you make)

And most importantly dedicate several full days to bug fixes.

Going forward, I want to try and wait until all bugs have been cleared before release.

Lastly, find a more effective way of making sure you get to keep your save data. I remember playing minecraft, and some updates I lost all my progress. It drove me nuts. I don't want to be like that. I want to find a way to make sure you can pick up where you left off. So I will try to dedicate some serious thought into how I can achieve this for you all, whilst still growing the game at the same time.

Thank you all again for being a part of this journey as we grow from a small game into a great game(my hope and wish)

Have a great weekend!

Andy