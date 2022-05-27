 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Starsand update for 27 May 2022

The Sandboard and Saves Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8820257 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Desert Surfer!

From now on, every morning at sunrise you can grab your board, head out through the sand to the biggest of dunes and roar down in style, humming 'Surfin' Starsand', and leave your multi-legged adversaries baffled!

You may be surprised now, but sandboarding is real, the Nazaré is called Monte Kaolino or Pilat and we thought a little sand sport would keep your blood pumping going.

We also have a nice little quality-of-life improvement for you, you can now create multiple saves!
Speaking of quality: Your dwellings still need new building parts? Now you can get them. Almost free delivery to your desert home!

How many camels watched your daring shoot down the dune? Tell us here or on our social media channels!

Tunnel Vision and Toplitz Productions

Starsand - Version 0.8.0. – The Sandboard and Saves Update

ADDED
  • Multiple save slots.
  • Canopy as a base building item.
  • Column as base building item.
  • Arch as a base building item.
  • Double doorway and double door as base building items.
  • Hatch and hatch door as base building items.
  • Curved junction as a base building item.
  • The Sandboard (discoverable).
FIXED
  • The loot chest in new locations.
  • Wrong text for the camel whistle.
  • The preview of the standing torch and the fireplace light.
  • Dismounting from camel and falling under the terrain.
  • The second sandstorm making items inside the base disappear.
  • Arrows stuck on beetles.
UPDATED
  • Base building menu categories.
  • Braziers at the pyramid's entrance can now be ignited.
  • The reload time for spike traps increased from one sec to three seconds.

Changed depots in testbranch branch

View more data in app history for build 8820257
Depot 1380221
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link