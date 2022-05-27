The Sandboard and Saves Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Desert Surfer!

From now on, every morning at sunrise you can grab your board, head out through the sand to the biggest of dunes and roar down in style, humming 'Surfin' Starsand', and leave your multi-legged adversaries baffled!

You may be surprised now, but sandboarding is real, the Nazaré is called Monte Kaolino or Pilat and we thought a little sand sport would keep your blood pumping going.

We also have a nice little quality-of-life improvement for you, you can now create multiple saves!

Speaking of quality: Your dwellings still need new building parts? Now you can get them. Almost free delivery to your desert home!

How many camels watched your daring shoot down the dune? Tell us here or on our social media channels!

Tunnel Vision and Toplitz Productions

ADDED

Multiple save slots.

Canopy as a base building item.

Column as base building item.

Arch as a base building item.

Double doorway and double door as base building items.

Hatch and hatch door as base building items.

Curved junction as a base building item.

The Sandboard (discoverable).

FIXED

The loot chest in new locations.

Wrong text for the camel whistle.

The preview of the standing torch and the fireplace light.

Dismounting from camel and falling under the terrain.

The second sandstorm making items inside the base disappear.

Arrows stuck on beetles.