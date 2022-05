Share · View all patches · Build 8820066 · Last edited 27 May 2022 – 06:52:14 UTC by Wendy

My apologies.

We had set the save time and load time exactly the same.

Every load overwrote the save data.

So we changed the load time to 1 minute after the relative time.

Fixed some voices

extended the time of darkness when sleeping

Fixed decrease in the amount of motivation value increase when sleeping