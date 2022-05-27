DD #71 Recycling in a Twilight World

Hi everyone, welcome to another week's developer's diary.

It has been more than 3 months since Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

It has been about 2 months since Shanghai Lockdown.

And George Soros just told everyone in Davos that the human society may not survive.

Meanwhile, I just ran out of ice cream this week and am still unable to get out of the neighborhood.

Do you have the feeling that even after all that we've done, trying to save the world, it may still be on the path to the end? Well, at least I do. It's somehow pretty much part of this game's story. We live in a twilight world.

Yet, it may not be the time to give up. During the lockdown in Shanghai, it's surprising how creative people can develop so many green technologies to counter material shortages in this once luxury city. Vegetables are grown on the ballons of apartment buildings. Extremely long fishing rots are invented so that people can fish from the 2nd or even 3rd floors of the buildings. Delicious foods are made from previously unthinkable materials (totally no strange meats involved.) We have some sanity lost more or less during the lockdown. But, overall, people survive.

I hope nobody else in the world will have to endure the same fate.

But, this is a unique experience. It can be a memory to be remembered.

Thus, it's recorded in this developer's diary.

Thus, a new life skill of recycling has been introduced.

With the new recycling life skills, you may now gain additional raw materials from anything you melt down in the smelter. And then, you can use those materials to build something else. Maybe, sometimes you can find the raw materials can be even sold more than the previous items in the store. It's not a bug. It's what happens in real life. It's what some people make their lives. After all, having an environment-friendly life may have its own reward.

Meanwhile, we shall not forget our Ukraine friends who are still fighting for the nation and freedom.

A new mini-game has been added based on a meme.





Right, we can recycle some captured tanks and repurpose them into something more useful to humanity.

The world may not be ready for the bravery of the Ukrainian people.

Some politicians are intentionally delaying the support to Ukraine for their unknown agendas.

But, I will stand with Ukraine to the end of this war.

Because I live in China. A nation where freedom and liberty are luxuries.

I know what it is like in Shanghai's lockdown.

Thus, I certainly don't want anyone on this planet to lose their freedom and liberty.

That also includes the Russian people. I feel sorry to see their nation slowly turn into a huge North Korea.

When the people in the free world complain about the high fuel price, they shall be grateful for still having the freedom to drive their cars. Meanwhile, I'm in Shanghai, unable to get out of even the neighborhood. I have no complaints about the gas or fuel. Because I can't drive.

Everyone who does not want this world to be turned into a huge prison one day shall take action to support the Ukrainian people right now. They are fighting for every one of us in a world where democracy is losing its ground over the past years. Can you feel it?

Other updates of this week include further development of the main story, new item prefixes, new skills, new enemies, new mining depots, system improvements, and bug fixes.



That's for this week. Life goes on and the game updates on.

Maybe, in the end, memory is all that matters.

Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me.

Today's changelog:

##########Content###############

Plastic Shirts and Plastic Pants dropped human-like mannequins in the basement of the 3D Printing Store can now have prefixes.

[The Church Hall]Added a switch in the secret room on the left side. It will reveal a hidden door.

New Skill: Double Attack. (A generic skill for both humans and pets. It can be learned from caretaker pet service.)

It launches 2 normal attacks with reduced attack value in the same turn.

It has great potential if you combine the skill with equipment that has on-attack effects. (Such as the Sadism prefix.)

It also makes Elf King's Bow extremely powerful. (You can attack the entire enemy group twice.)

For balance reasons, it cannot be used with guns for now. (I rarely limit the freedom of using a skill. But, this is just way too overpowered.)

##########System################

Improved the repeat command in the battle. The system shall now store previous combat commands in a new memory location and load them when needed.

##########DEBUG#################

Fixed a bug that certain Boss Enemies may always have their max amount of MP. (Now we can also try to develop strategies to kill their MP and disable them.)

The function changed is "pay_sp_for_skill"

Fixed a bug that the attack value of player group members is not affected by states. The change is made to atk function in Game_Actor