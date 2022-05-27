Update v1.1 - May 25, 2022

Hi everyone!
First, we want to thank you all again for playing the game in its beta release. We are still working to improve upon Frostbitten so all the feedback is appreciated.
Patch Notes:
- Minor aesthetic improvements/fixes
- Polished up UI
- Bug fixes in the Childhood House section
- Overall gameplay improvements and bug fixes
- No more spamming the Callout mechanic throughout the game ;)
- Main enemy speed adjustments to balance difficulty
- New auto saving animation
- Added a tutorial on how to pick up objects
- Callout mechanic PC control changed from "X" to "C"
- Inventory can now be closed with "esc"
- Added tutorial on how to block the enemy with snow piles
- Added a two-second cooldown to the manual Blink mechanic to avoid risk of triggering seizures
