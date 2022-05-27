 Skip to content

Midnight Ghost Hunt update for 27 May 2022

Early Access Patch 7

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, we have our first patch after Update 1 ready for you today!

This patch contains some minor balance changes, some collision and visual polish, and more!

Patch Notes

  • Sledgehammer damage hitbox made slightly less wide to better match animations, reducing cleave capability slightly
  • Murder Doll prop attack velocity reduced slightly to balance against the built-in Shatterproof ability
  • Murder Doll now has a unique sneak animation (holding left control by default)
  • Fixed issue where drivable props would have difficulty aiming chargeup attack while moving
  • Added prop layout variations to Doll Factory
  • Doll Factory visual polish and collision fixes
  • Collision fixes on Asylum and Museum
  • Fixed a few props that would rotate 90 degrees upon possession
  • Improved animation skeleton/weights on Pioneer skin
  • Some localization fixes

Thanks for all of the support, as well as your feedback and bug reports! If you haven't already, join us on our Discord!

Thanks again and see you on the hunt!

  • Team MGH

