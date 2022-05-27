Early Access Patch 7

Share · View all patches · Build 8819774 · Last edited 27 May 2022 – 19:06:09 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone, we have our first patch after Update 1 ready for you today!

This patch contains some minor balance changes, some collision and visual polish, and more!

Patch Notes

Sledgehammer damage hitbox made slightly less wide to better match animations, reducing cleave capability slightly

Murder Doll prop attack velocity reduced slightly to balance against the built-in Shatterproof ability

Murder Doll now has a unique sneak animation (holding left control by default)

Fixed issue where drivable props would have difficulty aiming chargeup attack while moving

Added prop layout variations to Doll Factory

Doll Factory visual polish and collision fixes

Collision fixes on Asylum and Museum

Fixed a few props that would rotate 90 degrees upon possession

Improved animation skeleton/weights on Pioneer skin

Some localization fixes

Thanks for all of the support, as well as your feedback and bug reports! If you haven't already, join us on our Discord!

Thanks again and see you on the hunt!