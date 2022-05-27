Project: Maidenless is now in Early Access!
Download and play now!
I am very excited to see all your feedback, screenshots, bug-reports and hate mail.
Most of all I can't wait to see you in the Arena!
Join our Official Discord to stay up to date on news, updates and sneak peeks into future content.
https://discord.gg/TjMVu7C2tQ
Please remember this is very Early Access and primarily focused on the PvP Arena at this stage.
The PvE and Co-op content is purely a preview of what that side of the game might look like in the future and serves more as a place to practise or mess around in with friends or while the Matchmaking servers are low pop.
I am aware of some bugs in this current build that I am working hard to fix asap!
One of the most noticeable is probably the flashing or non-existent health bars above enemy heads :(
Thank you for understanding!