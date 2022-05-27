New game announcement!

Share · View all patches · Build 8819605 · Last edited 27 May 2022 – 08:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Let me introduce a new game from Studio Ginkgo!

The new game's title is ISEKAI FRONTLINE!

The story is starting in another timeline of the ISEKAI QUEST.

You are the only 'guy' in the zombie apocalypse world.

All other guys have turned into zombies, Girls are fighting zombies with guns.

Can you survive in a devastated post-apocalyptic world?

The genre of this game is a rogue-like 'HENTAI' shooting game.

You can have fun with your cute partners.

Find various events with your partners,

Or capture powerful enemy bosses and tease them, bring them to your side.

But be careful. If you lose, the enemy will capture your partner and do the naughty things.

Don't forget to add ISEKAI FRONTLINE to your wishlist,

Have a nice day!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1924140/ISEKAI_FRONTLINE/