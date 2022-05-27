[New build - EXPERIMENTAL] 22w21b: Mining

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Mining makes its debut!

It is still very much work in progress, this update focused mainly on ore spawned while mining.

This update is released is experimental branch for now, as a few people reported some trouble on the previous terrain/asteroid refactor update. You can switch from/to experimental without corrupting blueprint format, but please be aware that the system was reduced in size in the terrain update so your build will appear further from the sun.

Features:

Iron, Gold, Silver and Cobalt ore veins are present on asteroids.

Mining beam added (model, vfx and texture are placeholder). Mining beam will deal less hull DPS but are more efficient to mine terrain.

Ore vein and rock will spawn an ore / rock. Sand wont spawn anything.

Spawned rock/ore will be "sucked" toward the player ship. They will disappear once close to the ship.

Spawned rock/ore are integrated to the rendering and physics tech.

There is still quite some things left to do:

More mining tool

mined terrain will reset when higher LOD are loaded

mined terrain is not yet saved

rate of drop to be tweaked

Still a few issues like hole in terrain to be fixed.

Collector brick will be necessary to collect ore.

item management (container and conveyor) to pick up ore

and of course do stuff with the mined ore!

more optimization will be needed on the physics side to deal will big quantity of floating ore mined.

Finally a question for you: what mining tool you would like to see in the game?

I think having beam is necessary as it is the most seamless to use but I open to add drill or else as people might like them too.

Hotfixes:

#4715 #4696 Cant paint decals