Andromeda: Rebirth of Humanity update for 27 May 2022

Update 1.1.6 Released - Engine Update

Build 8819521

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This Update mostly updates the game engine to the latest version and hopefully fixes all the stuff that broke during the update.
The goal with the engine update was to fix UI scrolling offscreen on some devices, but I'm sure it includes lots of other improvements on the engine side.

Other changes:
Advanced Detectors changed from finding Ore on all slots on a planet to:
Slots with Mines refill Ore.
Slots with Quarries refill Quartz.
Slots with Gem Harvesters refill Gems.
Slots with Gas Harvesters refill Gas.

Mining ship build cost changed to not require Super Alloy.

Bazaar text typos fixed.

