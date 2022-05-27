 Skip to content

The Elf Maiden update for 27 May 2022

May 26 2022 - Beta Branch Update Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Items can now drop with random prefixes and suffixes, adding powerful modifiers to items.

Unfortunately at this time, the stats from the prefixes do not generate on the inventory item tooltip but they should still correctly apply their stat buffs to the weapons and character.

  • Item Description should properly link to the Equipment Panel
  • Added rarity color functionality to pickups and the Item Description Panel
  • Character Stats should correctly update when adding stat points to the character panel.

Depot 1989231
