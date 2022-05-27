May 26 2022 - Beta Branch Update Notes

- Items can now drop with random prefixes and suffixes, adding powerful modifiers to items.
Unfortunately at this time, the stats from the prefixes do not generate on the inventory item tooltip but they should still correctly apply their stat buffs to the weapons and character.
- Item Description should properly link to the Equipment Panel
- Added rarity color functionality to pickups and the Item Description Panel
- Character Stats should correctly update when adding stat points to the character panel.
Changed depots in beta branch