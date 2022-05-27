Evidence Overhaul & XP System

This week we're releasing our largest update yet, which will overhaul our current evidence system, introduce an XP System, and add a variety of other features and improvements!

Evidence Overhaul

The FIB is now requiring all investigators to label cases with set nicknames. Investigators will have to discover unique traits to determine what nickname to choose.

Nickname options are as follows:

All nicknames and unique traits are subject to change as updates roll out.

Headless:

As the name implies, this being can be seen without a head. All other traits are average and aren't too dangerous.

Traits: EMF Level 5, Abnormal Radiation, Bloody Water, Bloody Prints

Bloody:

Bloody beings will paint the walls red when they're around. Through their excessive use of blood or viscous attacks, this being can be easily identified.

Traits: Ghost Communication, Wall Writing, Bloody Water, Bloody Prints

Moaning:

Investigators often deem this one as the most obnoxious out of them all. This one can be heard moaning randomly throughout rooms and communicates more often.

Traits: EMF Level 5, Ghost Communication, Unnatural Sounds, Abnormal Radiation

Vanishing:

Mostly known to stay out of sight, and make objects disappear. While they may not attack as aggressively, their ability to make doorways vanish can be lethal.

Traits: EMF Level 5, Ghost Communication, Floating Objects

Butcher:

Deadly in nature, butchers are highly aggressive and will chop up their victims given a chance. Be cautious when dealing with this being.

Traits: EMF Level 5, Abnormal Radiation, Bloody Water, Bloody Prints

Fat:

Slow, but with an appetite. Don't get caught by this one, or you're likely its next meal.

Traits: EMF Level 5, Unnatural Sounds, Abnormal Radiation, Bloody Prints

Flying:

Quick and harder to see. You're likely to come across objects floating around when dealing with this one.

Traits: Ghost Communication, Ghost Orbs, Floating Objects

Little:

Usually mischievous and of a young age. Although they may act playful, they still want to kill you.

Traits: Ghost Communication, Unnatural Sounds, Ghost Writing, Ghost Orbs

Joker:

Often laughing and extremely dangerous.

Traits: EMF Level 5, Ghost Communication, Unnatural Sounds, Abnormal Radiation, Floating Objects

Insane:

The most dangerous of them all. Does it seem like you're constantly on the brink of death and just about everything is happening? If so, you're probably dealing with this one.

Traits: EMF Level 5, Ghost Communication, Abnormal Radiation, Bloody Water, Bloody Prints, Floating Objects

XP System

In addition to the evidence overhaul, we're rolling out the first iteration of the progression system. Earn XP through completing most objectives during a case such as collecting evidence and completing tasks.

XP earned can be viewed at the new Case Summary screen, which will also give you insights on any objective completed and what rewards were earned as a result.

As stated before this is the first iteration. In the future we plan on expanding ways you can earn XP as well as adding incentives for leveling.

Full Patch List: