Hello Ballers,

We have released a new Patch version to fix Ability Card Preset Issue.

We highly recommend you to safely exit the game and download the newly updated patch from 01:00 PDT

New Patch Version: 1.1.39.5

[Bug Fix]

Unable to change ability card presets

Thank you for your continued support.