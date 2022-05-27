Godless Grove hotfix#1

-Slightly increased brightness out of sight
-Added new hints to complete the storyline
-Now, after butchering a deer, you get not only horns, but also meat
Do not forget to press T to see hints!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
-Slightly increased brightness out of sight
-Added new hints to complete the storyline
-Now, after butchering a deer, you get not only horns, but also meat
Do not forget to press T to see hints!
Changed files in this update