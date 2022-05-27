 Skip to content

Godless grove update for 27 May 2022

Godless Grove hotfix#1

Share · View all patches · Build 8819217 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Slightly increased brightness out of sight
-Added new hints to complete the storyline
-Now, after butchering a deer, you get not only horns, but also meat

Do not forget to press T to see hints!

