v0.5.19
-Improved "look" logic for NPC and Golems
-Fixed the roof shader so that it will be lit correctly from the inside by torches
-Improved pine tree visuals when they are chopped down and the physics
-Setup conversation audio sfx in the mission dialog window
-Improved conversation camera logic
-Various system bug fixes and save/load bug fixes
Breakwaters update for 27 May 2022
Improved lighting and conversation menu logic and sfx
