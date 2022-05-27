 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 27 May 2022

Improved lighting and conversation menu logic and sfx

Share · View all patches · Build 8819012

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.5.19
-Improved "look" logic for NPC and Golems
-Fixed the roof shader so that it will be lit correctly from the inside by torches
-Improved pine tree visuals when they are chopped down and the physics
-Setup conversation audio sfx in the mission dialog window
-Improved conversation camera logic
-Various system bug fixes and save/load bug fixes

