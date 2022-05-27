The Backrooms 1998 Game DAY AFTER First Update - 27/05/22

Hello everybody! I hope you are all doing well.

Wercome to the very first update of 'The Backrooms 1998'! I wish to tell you thank you so much for whoever purchased the game and for your support. This really means too much to me!

I do have to apologize if you did encounter some game-breaking bugs and glitches in the game. Unfortunately, I did not notice some of them until some users reported them. We have also made some small improvements based on some of your suggestions. One of the major thing that is fixed is the game-breaking bug related with the loading/saving of the game. Basically what was happening is when the game loaded, it was not calculating the objects you picked up so it ended up in a total disaster. We also added some things based on your suggestions, such as FOV to change settings and removed the video footage that played when you loaded the game.

Fun fact: Completed the game about 13 times in total today, just for testing.

PLEASE NOTE: UNFORTUNATELY, THE SAVE MAY BE LOST WITH THE NEW UPDATE, SINCE IT WAS MOSTLY FOCUSED ON THE GAME-BREAKING BUG OF SAVING AND LOADING. IT'S BEST YOU DO NOT LOAD A GAME AND START A NEW ONE, OTHERWISE IT MAY TRIGGER ERRORS. IT'S ADVISED TO START A NEW GAME INSTEAD. SORRY!

Here is a list of updated things:

Fixed: bug where when the game loaded the items got mixed up or lost.

Fixed: bug that was causing huge amount of errors when loading up the game.

Fixed: bug where it did not spawn you with the spray-gun after loading the game.

Fixed: other minor bugs, such as not letting you spary-paint on some walls, etc.

Fixed: Bug that when you played the game over an hour, the timer goes wild.

Fixed: Removed the 'video footage' that played and annoyed players for almost 2 minutes after loading.

Added: A minor setting to change the FOV of the game as suggested. This will be improved overtime.

Added: Added some new feature for the monster where he can also leaves his marks.

Added: The enemy is now a bit more faster and can randomly run around the backrooms.

Added: Added a new feature on the monster that will help him in catching you faster.

Others: Changed and removed some of the jumpscares that felt unnecessary.

Others: Updated some textures to save up some space.

Others: Increase the text time of some tips.

Others: Increase the volume of the player.

Others: Made the sensitivity of the hearing a bit less then it was.

Others: Made some changes to the lightning to remove pixelated shadows.

Game Patch: V0.5.5 is now live!

I would like to thank you as always for your support, suggestions and feedback. You're all amazing! Take care and have a good day.