SUPER UPDATE!

To ensure that no errors occur, start a new game! The saves were affected in the update, as I had to change a lot.
What was done in the game?
-Fixed overlapping weapons bug.
-Fixed ax bug being useless.
-Increased camera FOV.
-Fixed "boss in the hall" bug.
-The game starts with the cleanest camera, with change options on (Menu pause/camera).
-Fixed over 30 minor collision and texture bugs.
In addition, we have further optimized the map, with the "LOD" system.
Thank you all!
Changed files in this update