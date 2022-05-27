 Skip to content

Red Valley update for 27 May 2022

SUPER UPDATE!

Build 8819005

Patchnotes via Steam Community

To ensure that no errors occur, start a new game! The saves were affected in the update, as I had to change a lot.

What was done in the game?

-Fixed overlapping weapons bug.

-Fixed ax bug being useless.

-Increased camera FOV.

-Fixed "boss in the hall" bug.

-The game starts with the cleanest camera, with change options on (Menu pause/camera).

-Fixed over 30 minor collision and texture bugs.

In addition, we have further optimized the map, with the "LOD" system.

Thank you all!

