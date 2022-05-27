Chasing Sunsets Chapter 5 is live!

Stone Fox Studios is pleased to announce that Chasing Sunsets Chapter 5 is now available for download to patrons of all tiers.

We hope you have as much fun playing it as we did making it.

Chapter 5 is the windup before the throw into the concluding half of the story and squarely at the intersection where several story arcs we've been following from the beginning converge: Thus, the chapter title; Crossroads.

In any case, this ended up weighing in by a small margin as our largest chapter to date, with nearly 1500 renders, six new animations, 14 achievements, three (and a half) lewd scenes, and more of our patented cinematic brand of storytelling, action-packed with innuendo, pop culture references, meme fodder, smoking-hot ladies, self-aware jokes and ginger throat punches.

Also keep an eye out for our largest crossover cameo yet, courtesy of our friends at Thunderline Studios.

As always, stick around for the post-credits scene!

The Steam executable should be uploaded for players on that platform within the next 24 hours.

A few notes:

All known bugs from previous releases have been addressed

The soundtrack that appeared in Ch4 has been removed due to ToS concerns

Some points in Ch5 are only available if certain choices were made in previous chapters

For those of you experiencing "Unlock" exceptions periodically (Crashes or Grey Screens) for NoneType issues, I have added a "Persistence Clear" button in Settings > Help.

IMPORTANT: If you load your saved game and reach the end of content, simply roll back a couple of frames with your mouse wheel and proceed forward again.

Note This will delete your LOCAL Achievements, Scene, and Image gallery unlocks, but will not void your saved games, nor wipe your Steam achievements.

For the few people who are experiencing this issue, it may be a preferable option to dealing with game unpredictability or immersion-breaking errors. Do not use this unless you are specifically seeing "NoneType" exceptions or want to re-run unlocks for some reason. It may also clear up problems accumulated while running a modded game in the past.