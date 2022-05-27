The new expansion: The Islands has already arrived!

Share · View all patches · Build 8818979 · Last edited 27 May 2022 – 02:32:22 UTC by Wendy

Adventurers! I am happy to announce that the new world expansion The Islands is now available. These are all the news included.

·A whole new 6Km² open world map. A sea full of islands not only in the water but also in the sky.

You can go to the islands trought a tunnel in the desert.

New town: Karumu.

· Act IV of story. Check with Sirona how this part of the world has been affected by the attack of the ancient god. A secret is hidden in these lands and you will have to venture across the sea and the air to discover it.

·Level cap increased from 50 to 60.

·New aquatic mount (Crocodile).

·New enemies up to level 60.

· 5 New cards to get with their respective achievement.

·New mechanic to float through the air when falling from the flying islands.

·Now the enemies can also swim on water.

·New crafting materials.

·New armors sets.

·New weapon upgrades.

·New ways to get money searching for treasures on the islands.

·PVP islands where you can face your friends with AI enemies.

·The location of two legendary diamonds have been changed to the islands.

·Bug fixes.