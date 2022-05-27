Major Update "Now Hiring!" is Live!

Hello!

Our most awaited update, which includes the Staff system, is now live! This time, the update will be distributed in two parts: today we are releasing Staff, some of the new content and fixes, and a bit later we'll add House Upgrades and a whole new Decoration System. Without further ado, let's proceed to the patchnotes!

NEW

Brand new Staff System: build Staff houses and hire sellers and housekeepers by using contracts on tourists! To create contracts, you'd need to make an Office Table first. You sellers will always go to the shop that you've first built - meaning that if you made a smaller shop first, they will go there and then to the next one and so on;

Added the new Finance window (accessed by pressing "Z" on the keyboard), where you can manage staff roles;

Additionally, we've added brand new Rich Tourists: they look bigger and more fancy plus their pockets are full of coin!

Added transparency effects to the player's model - now you can see yourself behind various objects;

Red, Purple and Orange Mushrooms and also Bee Hives, Fruit Bushes and different valuable Rocks can respawn on a wider selection of islands now;

New building - Silo. You need Silo to store animal food for your workers. Please note that once you add your animal feed there, you can't take it out anymore.

How to use Staff?

First things first: to make an office table, you'll need one star in Crafting and many electrical parts!

After this, you'd need a house for all of your future staff. This is where things get a bit tricky: to build a Simple Staff House or Staff tower, you will need three starts in crafting, $2000 and a bunch of various resources. Staff House will host 1 worker, and Staff Tower can host 2.

But if you want to make the biggest one - Fancy Staff House - get ready to work for it! You'll need to get your crafting to the max level, the same $2000 and a moderate amount of other resources. But this one can host 3 workers at once!

To manage your stuff, press "Z" to open Finance window, and then click on this button:

Here, you can manage all your current staff. You'll be able to rename them as well! To fire someone, just click on the red thumbs down button.

That's it! Pretty simple, right? Staff will add a lot of free time for your adventures, so use it wisely!

CHANGES

Now items will drop from Shops if you break them down;

Increased number of tourists who visit your island on a daily basis, but it will still depend on your player level.

Pressing "F1" will now show the debug console - this is to improve our bug reporting!

FIXES

Fixed a bug, where you could fish with a broken fishing rod;

Fixed fruit trees changing their colors way too much at Fall;

Fixed many pathfinding issues with tourists - they won't mindlessly wander away now;

Fixed a bug when tourists started ignoring your shops after a certain amount of days has passed in the game;

Fixed NPC chat resetting in every new season.

Fixed a bug where tourists would get stuck in the shop in multiplayer, making you unable to use it;

Now tea works properly and makes you feel good and refreshed, instead of making you tired;

Ui icons won't glitch out now;

Sailing now uses the correct amount of fuel;

Fixed a bug, when your bike wasn't moving with your garage;

Lots of localisation fixes;

Fixed pirate collision models;

Fixed wood chopping sounds.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1592110/Spirit_of_the_Island/