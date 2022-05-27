Fixed : Display bug of Slime Coin Gain in last 10 minutes
Fixed : Alchemy Upgrade [Material Thrift] didn't work correctly
Fixed : Swarm Chaser worked even if the toggle off
Fixed : Favorite Area now remains when you turn off autoRB
Fixed : There were wrong monster spawns in some areas
Fixed : Some element attack damages were wrongly calculated
Fixed : The simulation accuracy for dungeons
Fixed : Sometimes you could equip same type of potions
Incremental Epic Hero 2 Playtest update for 27 May 2022
IEH2 Playtest [ver. 0.2.2.1] Hotfix
Changed files in this update