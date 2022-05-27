IEH2 Playtest [ver. 0.2.2.1] Hotfix

Fixed : Display bug of Slime Coin Gain in last 10 minutes

Fixed : Alchemy Upgrade [Material Thrift] didn't work correctly

Fixed : Swarm Chaser worked even if the toggle off

Fixed : Favorite Area now remains when you turn off autoRB

Fixed : There were wrong monster spawns in some areas

Fixed : Some element attack damages were wrongly calculated

Fixed : The simulation accuracy for dungeons

Fixed : Sometimes you could equip same type of potions