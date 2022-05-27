v1.2.0.0 - BETA is Out! | NC:RD Season 3 Multiplayer Test!

Hello Everyone! The Season 3 Multiplayer Test is finally out! Try now the new multiplayer update with the new attachment system, polishment, graphic, and ranking(INCLUDING DOUBLE XP!)
The Multiplayer Patch Notes:
NEW MAPS
OPERATION: SCAFFOLD
First introduced map with the Beyond The Evil Updated Engine, Take a Look!
FULL REMAKES - ALL THE OLD MAPS
We Updated all the maps on the game, including graphics update, audio update, and optimization.
Test Roadmap Full List: Hawk's Nest, Atlas, Site, Scaffold, Ruins, Wasteland, Container, Station (More To Come).
NEW WEAPONS
MK18 (ASSAULT RIFLE)
Rank 01 Assault Rifle, with some ammo conversions to fit the player style.
UMP (SMG)
Low Firerate SMG, High Damage and Good Range.
P250 (Pistol)
Rank 01 Pistol, making two options on the starter loadouts.
L86 (LMG) - COMING ON THE NEXT DAYS
Rank 01 LMG, Very High Damage, High Recoil.
N36 (LMG) - COMING ON THE NEXT DAYS
Taking the place of the M249, One LMG With 150 Rounds at your service!
STIM (TACTICAL) - COMING ON THE NEXT DAYS
Unexpected Comeback, Heal yourself!
MULTIPLE WEAPON REMAKES
Almost all the in-game weapons got some changes, including sound updates or animation remakes.
NEW ATTACHMENT SYSTEM
Build your weapon the way that you like! Including ammo conversions, sights, muzzles and skins!
Available Attachments:
SIGHTS:
- EO10 Red Dot Sight.
- EO10 Holographic.
- Vortex Holographic.
MUZZLES:
- Compensator.
- Flash Hider.
- TM Light Supressor.
- EO10 Tactical Supressor.
- Colossus Supressor.
- KKA Supressor (Only on 7.62/8 Rifles-12 Gauge Shotguns).
AMMO TYPES:
- Full Metal Jacket.
- Stopping Power.
- Weapon Bullet Conversion (Only on Supported Guns - Example: MK18[5.56, 9MM]).
- Weapon Auto Fire Conversion. (Only on Supported Guns)
- Slug Shot (Shotgun).
- Bird Shot (Shotgun).
SKINS:
- Punk
- Ruby
- Arctic Camo
- Forest Camo
- Black Geometric
- DWG.
- Dragon's Skin
- Orange Mess
- Purple Rain
- Element
- Gold
- Diamond
NEW RESOURCES
IN GAME VOICE CHAT
You can now talk with your friends In-Game!
WORKING FRIENDS LIST
Now it's more easy to play with your friends! Just add by typing the name and join the match that they're playing!
NEW MAIN MENU
New Menu, now easier to explore!
NEW OPTIONS MENU/SETTINGS
New Options: you can now turn on/off the Scene Post Processing and the FPS Counter.
BULLET IMPACT SOUNDS
New Bullet Impact Sounds to feel the atmosphere!
THE SEASON 3 IS RELEASING JUNE 9!
Stay Tuned For The Game Updates In our Social Medias:
https://linktr.ee/blackhawkgames
- BlackHawk Games Team
