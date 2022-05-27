v1.2.0.0 - BETA is Out! | NC:RD Season 3 Multiplayer Test!

Share · View all patches · Build 8818603 · Last edited 27 May 2022 – 02:09:08 UTC by Wendy



Hello Everyone! The Season 3 Multiplayer Test is finally out! Try now the new multiplayer update with the new attachment system, polishment, graphic, and ranking(INCLUDING DOUBLE XP!)

The Multiplayer Patch Notes:

NEW MAPS

OPERATION: SCAFFOLD



First introduced map with the Beyond The Evil Updated Engine, Take a Look!

FULL REMAKES - ALL THE OLD MAPS

We Updated all the maps on the game, including graphics update, audio update, and optimization.

Test Roadmap Full List: Hawk's Nest, Atlas, Site, Scaffold, Ruins, Wasteland, Container, Station (More To Come).

NEW WEAPONS

MK18 (ASSAULT RIFLE)

Rank 01 Assault Rifle, with some ammo conversions to fit the player style.

UMP (SMG)

Low Firerate SMG, High Damage and Good Range.

P250 (Pistol)

Rank 01 Pistol, making two options on the starter loadouts.

L86 (LMG) - COMING ON THE NEXT DAYS

Rank 01 LMG, Very High Damage, High Recoil.

N36 (LMG) - COMING ON THE NEXT DAYS

Taking the place of the M249, One LMG With 150 Rounds at your service!

STIM (TACTICAL) - COMING ON THE NEXT DAYS

Unexpected Comeback, Heal yourself!

MULTIPLE WEAPON REMAKES

Almost all the in-game weapons got some changes, including sound updates or animation remakes.

NEW ATTACHMENT SYSTEM

Build your weapon the way that you like! Including ammo conversions, sights, muzzles and skins!

Available Attachments:

SIGHTS:

EO10 Red Dot Sight.

EO10 Holographic.

Vortex Holographic.

MUZZLES:

Compensator.

Flash Hider.

TM Light Supressor.

EO10 Tactical Supressor.

Colossus Supressor.

KKA Supressor (Only on 7.62/8 Rifles-12 Gauge Shotguns).

AMMO TYPES:

Full Metal Jacket.

Stopping Power.

Weapon Bullet Conversion (Only on Supported Guns - Example: MK18[5.56, 9MM]).

Weapon Auto Fire Conversion. (Only on Supported Guns)

Slug Shot (Shotgun).

Bird Shot (Shotgun).

SKINS:

Punk

Ruby

Arctic Camo

Forest Camo

Black Geometric

DWG.

Dragon's Skin

Orange Mess

Purple Rain

Element

Gold

Diamond

NEW RESOURCES

IN GAME VOICE CHAT

You can now talk with your friends In-Game!

WORKING FRIENDS LIST

Now it's more easy to play with your friends! Just add by typing the name and join the match that they're playing!

NEW MAIN MENU

New Menu, now easier to explore!

NEW OPTIONS MENU/SETTINGS

New Options: you can now turn on/off the Scene Post Processing and the FPS Counter.

BULLET IMPACT SOUNDS

New Bullet Impact Sounds to feel the atmosphere!

THE SEASON 3 IS RELEASING JUNE 9!

Stay Tuned For The Game Updates In our Social Medias:

