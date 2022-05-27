Share · View all patches · Build 8818408 · Last edited 27 May 2022 – 01:09:05 UTC by Wendy

New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.013_Many_Various

Lots of unrelated things in here, from lots of different people. We have a couple of new folks in svn making changes and additions now, namely Mike007/Facciola007 and Dismiss.

Tom Prince continues to knock out an impressive number of bugs and add various QoL improvements, and Badger and Daniexpert also have a number of challenging things that they got fixed up. Dismiss fixed some exceptions as well as making notable additions to unit encyclopedia functionality.

Badger updated the Dark Zenith Sidekick mod to make them more active earlier in the game.

Facciola007 has added five new mods, which center around various new starting options with fleets, new fleet names, and similar.

SirLimbo has been working on a number of technical framework additions, and as part of that he fixed some issues with the Entity Type Draw Bags, as well as adding more flexibility to them.

This really is a varied patch, so it's hard to sum up without just restarting the entire release notes linked above.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!