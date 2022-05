New:

Added fear effect for props (if there is a hunter nearby)

Added a check for afk that deals damage and hangs flies on the player (every 15 seconds you need to move to simplify the game for the hunter)

Fix:

Weapons sounds now plays correctly

Props (item) are updated every round (before they were updated every game)

Reduced refresh rate for the sky

Reduced the volume of footsteps

Improved animations

Thanks to everyone who supports the game! Do not forget to report any bugs you find, as well as your desires in the community center