Succubus Hotel update for 26 May 2022

Succubus Hotel Visual Update is now available! v2.0.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8817964 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Succubus Hotel Visual Update is finally between us! Check out the new photos and get the game with 30% OFF before its sale ends. Check it out!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1309040/Succubus_Hotel/

Regarding the gameplay, it’s still the same: a slice of life with JRPG elements. The NSFW scenes also haven’t changed. The screen resolution has changed to 1280x800.

We hope you all enjoy the new visual as well as our upcoming releases.

Don’t forget to follow our Steam page to receive the latest news.

Hentai Room Team

