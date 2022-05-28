Share · View all patches · Build 8817797 · Last edited 28 May 2022 – 14:06:07 UTC by Wendy

Patch 1.2.4 is available now!

The issues listed below did not affect all players.

Here is a list of changes:

Added an option to sell "Gluttonous Bear skin" to Frida

Added an option to sell "Seashark fangs" to Markus

Fixed a crash which would occur when using anvil and bowmaking workshop

Fixed an issue where voice of player would not be restored after the effect of "Slowdown" spell ended

Improved daily routines of many NPCs in the city

Fixed many typos, especially in Polish version

Fixed other minor issues

Please remember that updates do not force you to start a new playthrough! You can load your savegames and continue.