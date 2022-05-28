Patch 1.2.4 is available now!
The issues listed below did not affect all players.
Here is a list of changes:
- Added an option to sell "Gluttonous Bear skin" to Frida
- Added an option to sell "Seashark fangs" to Markus
- Fixed a crash which would occur when using anvil and bowmaking workshop
- Fixed an issue where voice of player would not be restored after the effect of "Slowdown" spell ended
- Improved daily routines of many NPCs in the city
- Fixed many typos, especially in Polish version
- Fixed other minor issues
Please remember that updates do not force you to start a new playthrough! You can load your savegames and continue.
Changed files in this update