The Chronicles Of Myrtana: Archolos update for 28 May 2022

Patch 1.2.4

Patch 1.2.4 · Build 8817797

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.2.4 is available now!

The issues listed below did not affect all players.

Here is a list of changes:

  • Added an option to sell "Gluttonous Bear skin" to Frida
  • Added an option to sell "Seashark fangs" to Markus
  • Fixed a crash which would occur when using anvil and bowmaking workshop
  • Fixed an issue where voice of player would not be restored after the effect of "Slowdown" spell ended
  • Improved daily routines of many NPCs in the city
  • Fixed many typos, especially in Polish version
  • Fixed other minor issues

Please remember that updates do not force you to start a new playthrough! You can load your savegames and continue.

