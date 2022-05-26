Stumble and Tumble

The next patch, 1.0.8n, is out in public beta now! This has a bunch of fixes and a few notable things. First, the wolf bio now allows more text -- about 250-300 words (1500 characters or 27 lines of text, whichever you hit first). And you can now edit the bio during gameplay in Pack Info.

This patch also features something new: elk will now occasionally stumble and fall to the ground when fleeing from wolves. If you're alert and spot a stumble, or lucky and the elk you're chasing stumbles, you'll have a brief opportunity to attack and bite the elk while it's on the ground. Elk take damage from stumbling -- the amount of damage varies from a little to a lot (but they do not suffer visible injuries). Elk are more likely to stumble when they are low on health or energy, and when running downhill. Keep an eye (or ear) out for the sound of a stumble so you can get in there for a bite. You'll need to be quick -- they only stay down for a few seconds at most.

This beta also increases the changes of non-wolf competitor raids on your den. We've seen reports that such raids seem to be less frequent than in the past, not sure why, so please submit reports about this matter if you test the beta.

Read the complete patch notes for this beta.