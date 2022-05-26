 Skip to content

Universal Character Generator update for 26 May 2022

Character Generator Now Includes over 500 images to build characters with!

After releasing Universal Character Generator, many were in search of artwork to build their characters with, in addition to the easy to use Generator.

That search is now over, as we have had over 500 images created from scratch, especially for the Universal Character Generator. The art pack, now included with Universal Character Generator, contains enough art to make over 300,000,000 unique combinations, with the ability to vary the colors, clothing, hairstyles, facial hair, and more.

Universal Character Generator Content Depot 1063521
