Artifact or Artifake

Hello my Arcane Hunters, who among us has never dreamed of being an archaeologist? finding crystal skulls, running away from rolling stones, being bitten by snakes? Ahhh the dream...

Thinking about this I am introducing the concept of Artifacts, objects scattered around the world that tell a little about the region, for now they are very simple, a small fraction of the story, a nonsense here and there but very soon will be a significant part of the hidden world.

Update:

Shrubs are now clickable. 10% chance to drop clues.

Added Archaeology system ( still in development ).

Added 4 Artifacts to the Forest map, Copper Pyramid, Obscure Stone, Rusty Sword, Kah-Ri Crystal.

Collecting artifacts earns XP and Money.