The Curse Of Grimsey Island Playtest update for 26 May 2022

Updates for build v0.7.25

Share · View all patches · Build 8817236 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there! Here are the notes for this large update:

  • Added support for Day and Night (toggle through the Scene Map).
  • Lots of fixes with the Biotrace Triangulation Nodes and Nanodeck Nodes.
  • Lots of fixes with the audio playing, volume handling, and pitch handling for the drone.
  • Fixed player flashlight intensity to vary based on interactions.
  • Fixed the direction the player swims when using the Jump button.
  • Fixed the Scene Map player icon to point in the correct direction.
  • Updated the Day and Night scene to toggle objects and move things.
  • Updated the underwater ruin area to support an interactive concrete sphere.
  • Updated the underwater area to look a little more like an earthquake happened.
  • Fixed issues exiting the tour guide too soon.
  • Added a few more story elements.
  • Added more artwork for the phones.
  • Updated preset icons for all evidence.
  • Added more evidence.
  • Fixed the HUD and Icon settings to work a little better.
  • Updated skyboxes.
  • Added volumetric clouds.
  • Adjusted the look of the player's hands.
  • Adjusted the look of the Biotrace characters.
  • Improved the caustic effects.
  • Updated a bunch of animations.
  • Updated Notebook to queue notifications.
  • Updated terrain to support mask for coral locations.
  • Updated 3rd person drone to support camera collisions.
  • And lots of other minor fixes and updates.

All the best!

Larry

