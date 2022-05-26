Updates for build v0.7.25

Hello there! Here are the notes for this large update:
- Added support for Day and Night (toggle through the Scene Map).
- Lots of fixes with the Biotrace Triangulation Nodes and Nanodeck Nodes.
- Lots of fixes with the audio playing, volume handling, and pitch handling for the drone.
- Fixed player flashlight intensity to vary based on interactions.
- Fixed the direction the player swims when using the Jump button.
- Fixed the Scene Map player icon to point in the correct direction.
- Updated the Day and Night scene to toggle objects and move things.
- Updated the underwater ruin area to support an interactive concrete sphere.
- Updated the underwater area to look a little more like an earthquake happened.
- Fixed issues exiting the tour guide too soon.
- Added a few more story elements.
- Added more artwork for the phones.
- Updated preset icons for all evidence.
- Added more evidence.
- Fixed the HUD and Icon settings to work a little better.
- Updated skyboxes.
- Added volumetric clouds.
- Adjusted the look of the player's hands.
- Adjusted the look of the Biotrace characters.
- Improved the caustic effects.
- Updated a bunch of animations.
- Updated Notebook to queue notifications.
- Updated terrain to support mask for coral locations.
- Updated 3rd person drone to support camera collisions.
- And lots of other minor fixes and updates.
All the best!
Larry
Changed files in this update