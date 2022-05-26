Updates for build v0.7.25

Share · View all patches · Build 8817236 · Last edited 26 May 2022 – 21:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Hello there! Here are the notes for this large update:

Added support for Day and Night (toggle through the Scene Map).

Lots of fixes with the Biotrace Triangulation Nodes and Nanodeck Nodes.

Lots of fixes with the audio playing, volume handling, and pitch handling for the drone.

Fixed player flashlight intensity to vary based on interactions.

Fixed the direction the player swims when using the Jump button.

Fixed the Scene Map player icon to point in the correct direction.

Updated the Day and Night scene to toggle objects and move things.

Updated the underwater ruin area to support an interactive concrete sphere.

Updated the underwater area to look a little more like an earthquake happened.

Fixed issues exiting the tour guide too soon.

Added a few more story elements.

Added more artwork for the phones.

Updated preset icons for all evidence.

Added more evidence.

Fixed the HUD and Icon settings to work a little better.

Updated skyboxes.

Added volumetric clouds.

Adjusted the look of the player's hands.

Adjusted the look of the Biotrace characters.

Improved the caustic effects.

Updated a bunch of animations.

Updated Notebook to queue notifications.

Updated terrain to support mask for coral locations.

Updated 3rd person drone to support camera collisions.

And lots of other minor fixes and updates.

All the best!

Larry