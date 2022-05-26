Major Update 2.00a

After almost 3 years from one of the most important projects of our studio, we’re happy to announce Agent Lovesdick has received a major update.

Since you guys really enjoyed the stealth mechanics, we’ve removed the JRPG battles and improved the game mechanics you all enjoyed. Check out a video showing moments of the new gameplay.

As you can see in the video, now you can hide in shadows, dash and you can actually shoot at your enemies! Also, the boss fighting is completely remade and now it’s much more fun and challenging!

The NSFW scenes are the same as in the old version.

We hope you all enjoy this major update and if you already have the game, you only need to download it. It’s a free update! If you don’t have it, its price increased a little bit, but you can get it with 30% OFF during our May Week-Long Sale 2022!

Thank you all for supporting us

