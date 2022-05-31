 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Festival Tycoon update for 31 May 2022

Patch 1.0.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8817122 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey!

In this seemingly tiny update, I packed some big game play fixes!
This is the changelog:

  • New: Inaccessible worker squads and patrol route points are now highlighted.
  • Fixed: A bug which would prevent loading custom music.
  • Fixed: If a patrol route point is not accessible, the workers ignore it. This should greatly improve squad performance.

As always, please let me know about any issues! And if you want new features early, feel free to switch to the public-test branch! =)

Have a great Tuesday!
Johannes

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link