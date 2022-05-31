Patch 1.0.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8817122 · Last edited 31 May 2022 – 06:59:11 UTC by Wendy

Hey!

In this seemingly tiny update, I packed some big game play fixes!

This is the changelog:

New: Inaccessible worker squads and patrol route points are now highlighted.

Fixed: A bug which would prevent loading custom music.

Fixed: If a patrol route point is not accessible, the workers ignore it. This should greatly improve squad performance.

As always, please let me know about any issues! And if you want new features early, feel free to switch to the public-test branch! =)

Have a great Tuesday!

Johannes