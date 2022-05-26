Polishing Update: The Stores

Hey Players,

Today I am releasing the second polish update which focuses on the stores inside mayhem mall. I will list the changes below.

blitz boss damage to mason has been nerfed Wrench boss has been nerfed, the taser now only lasts 1.5 seconds; before, it was 5 seconds, and her grenades no longer spawn directly on top of the player. The crosshairs on each weapon now are aligned more with where the bullet will go. a bug fix for the skin selector where the mouse cursor would disappear has been fixed The elemental skins are no longer a DLC and are now part of the base game. The flamethrower is now part of the base game and is no longer part of the DLC. the lighting in the time nexus has been adjusted The pickup items now have a new and improved HUD element with more details for them. The stores now play music inside of them for increased immersion. the pickup items now have beacons on them to make them more intuitive. The stores now have destructible environments in them!

Thank you to everyone who left feedback and played the game, if you want to follow the development of the game be sure to follow the TikTok account linked in the main menu.