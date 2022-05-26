Enemy Gangs BETA is Live!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hola everyone!

Today Enemy Gangs and their leaders enter the Cartel Tycoon Beta. so let’s talk about how their introduction will change up the gameplay of Cartel Tycoon! Let’s go!

Overhaul of the Enemy Gangs is a big one! They’re no longer just cars that periodically attack your property! They now have their own leaders, which you can talk to, do business with, and even acquire their territory not just through war but through D… Di… Dip… through Deep Peaceful Dialogues! By bringing more functions to Enemy Gangs we wanted to spice up the gameplay and give the players more strategy options they can choose in any phase of the game.

Gangs aren’t the only thing that spices up the gameplay in this BETA Release… Introducing Heroin, the end-game drug you’ve all been waiting for! It brings new meaning to the early Opium, which now has a new function - its dried form is essential to creating Heroin! Heroin is the most difficult drug to produce but it’s also the most expensive one! So get ready to try out new builds to maximize your late-game profit!

There are, of course, a lot more changes, bug fixes, and smaller reworks, so check out the full Beta Patch Notes below.

We’re nearing the 1.0 Release, and all of us in Moon Moose would like to, once again, thank all of you for being on this journey with us. Cartel Tycoon wouldn’t be what it is today without your feedback, thoughts, and suggestions ːcartel_loveː ːcartel_loveː

IMPORTANT:

Your old save won't work with the Beta!

We highly recommend playing Sandbox Mode

Play on the English version of the game, localization is not finished yet!

THE CODE FOR THE STEAM BETA IS: CartelTycoonMay2022

Beta Patch Notes are available below:

Major changes

ːcartel_loveːEnemy Gangs now occupy the Cities. Each gang has a leader. You can talk to leaders, make agreements to buy or sell products and safely transport Dirty Money through their cities without giving them a cut. Enemy Gangs will react to players' actions across the regions. Players will have multiple ways of defeating a gang.

ːcartel_loveːNew Resources: Dried Opium, Sauce, Quinoa, Avocado, Dog Food.

ːcartel_loveːNew Drug: Heroin. It’s an end-game drug made from Dried Opium.

ːcartel_loveːReworked Research. Research Center renamed to University. You can Research Tiers I and II without a University. University is required to research Tier III buildings.

ːcartel_loveː Updated visuals for Enemy and Neutral regions

ːcartel_loveːNew Building - Food Factory.

ːcartel_loveːReworked Quest Panel. You can now pin quests or hide them from the screen.

ːcartel_loveːYou can now reroll Lieutenants available for recruitment.

ːcartel_loveːAdded filters to quickly locate and visualize resources available in your buildings.

Production Buildings now have Uptime instead of Efficiency.

The ground now has Soil Quality instead of Efficiency.

Reworked conditions for Quest-Events from Lieutenants in Prison. The Quest-Events will occur when Lieutenants are in Prison, regardless of whether the player owns the Prison or not. More dialogue options will be available if the player owns the Prison.

Money Delivery Mayor Quests for acquiring the city now have a marker and additional dialogue.

Multiple changes and additions in the Tutorial.

Multiple changes and additions in the Manual.

Improved trucks' behavior. Now buildings use them more efficiently.

Added new mechanics to Seaports and Border Checkpoints. Temporarily, selling certain legal goods will boost loyalty, while others will boost Terror and might be confiscated on the border!

Balance

Terror Star changes: Police arrest overflowing or suspicious buildings, Federales place Cordons, CIA hunts Lieutenants, US Army blows up buildings. DEA no longer confiscates.

Players are no longer penalized for driving with Dirty Money and Illegal Products through Neutral Cities.

Resources in City Buildings removed in Sandbox and Survival Modes.

Visual

Updated visuals for River Piers I.

Updated models for Aerodromes.

Updated model for Church,

Updated visuals for Lieutenant cars - each of them now has a unique cortege.

Cartel Power is now displayed when hovering over the Cartel icon and in the Cartel Menu.

Added visuals to Loyalty Bonuses when hovering over them.

Added new building UI displaying the current status of all the trucks.

Bug Fixes

Multiple Localization fixes (Kriegskutter)

Fixed: Incorrect Terror Stars descriptions in Advanced Settings for Sandbox Mode (ma417rio)

Fixed: Quest “When The Party’s Over” didn’t count the buildings that were built before the quest started. (Xellos)

Fixed: Quest-Event "Research And Development" didn’t count the construction of Tier III buildings. (Xellos)

Fixed: Incorrect quantity of Cocaine is displayed in the “Expectancy Theory” Quest dialogue (AlekcZX)

Fixed: Product price doesn’t change after certain bonuses. (AlekcZX)

Fixed: Government forces bug out if you save during the Terror Star activation (MazzoPowah)

Fixed: Capo gets lost and stuck on isolated roads. We saved him! (Rackbox)

Fixed: Using your Capos "Make a Deal" Ability starts a dialogue with no character portrait… Spooky! (Mr. Noodle)

Fixed: After loading a save, progress in “Cash is King” Quest resets (Zipprian)

Fixed: Transport Company II with bonuses was better than Transport Company III with bonuses (syra10)

Known bugs