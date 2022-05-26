Annie and the Art Gallery 1.3 (Part 2)

Share · View all patches · Build 8816909 · Last edited 26 May 2022 – 19:19:17 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone! Update 1.3 Part 2 is coming out today! This update focuses a lot more on the gameplay, improving some of the puzzles and reducing frustration.

A few of the puzzle solutions now pulse with light if you haven't solved them. This is the main thing with this update and should reduce frustration in areas where it isn't clear what you're supposed to do.

The audio puzzle is now back to Pre-1.3 difficulty in HARD MODE.

Replaced most of the textures in the Origami Exhibit as they were mostly defaults. There are now VERY few default textures left in the game.

Actually removed the political jokes this time...

More dialogue changes and improvements.

De-cluttered the Gallery area during the first playthrough.

Added another inspiration drawing, bringing the total to 11. I think you can figure out what this one is referencing!

Redrawn Annie during one of the earlier FMV drawings.

Along with this update, the Spanish versions of the game are getting their own 1.3 Update. Patch notes:

Fixed lots of typos, word choice and spelling. Thanks Camillo!

Implemented most of the gameplay changes from Update 1.3, as well as some of the texture changes.

All new art from both 1.3 updates.

Thanks for playing Annie and the Art Gallery!